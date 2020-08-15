Training-camp injuries can quickly put stress on 80-man rosters

Getty Images

Training-camp rosters stand at 80, not 90, as part of the effort to keep COVID-19 under control. The challenges associated with having 10 fewer players are starting to emerge.

Now that teams are practicing, players are getting injured. When players are injured, it puts more physical stress on the healthy players, who end up taking extra reps in team drills.

The problem becomes more pronounced if/when multiple players are injured at the same position. It’s even more of a problem if/when the injured players play receiver or cornerback, given the amount of running those players do.

It’s forcing coaches to plan practice differently, and to take extra care if/when injuries begin to happen to balance keeping the rest of the players healthy while getting the team prepared for Week One, now only four weeks away.