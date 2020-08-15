Vikings sign Tony Brooks-James

Getty Images

The Vikings announced Saturday they have signed running back Tony Brooks-James. The team waived offensive tackle Brady Aiello in a corresponding move.

Brooks-James returns to the Vikings after the team waived him Aug. 8.

Brooks-James, who initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Atlanta in 2019, has spent time with the Buccaneers and Steelers in addition to the Falcons.

He saw action in three games with the Steelers last season, rushing for 7 yards on eight carries. The Steelers waived him Nov. 16.

The Vikings signed Brooks-James to their practice squad on Dec. 11 for the remainder of the 2019 season.

During his time at Oregon, Brooks-James totaled 3,302 career all-purpose yards and had seven career 100-yard rushing games.