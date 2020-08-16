Alex Smith cleared to practice

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Alex Smith is taking another big step toward returning from a career-threatening leg injury.

Smith has been cleared to practice and will be activated off the physically unable to perform list, according to JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

That’s a tremendous recovery from an injury that, when Smith suffered it in November of 2018, appeared to have ended his career. Smith’s leg was broken so severely that doctors feared they would have to amputate, and he also developed a life-threatening blood clot.

Smith’s wife posted on Instagram a video of a family celebration on Saturday night after Smith was cleared.

“Hard work pays off! Lots to celebrate in the Smith house tonight,” Liz Smith wrote.

Washington coach Ron Rivera has confirmed that Smith, once cleared, would be in the mix to become the Football Team’s starting quarterback this season. Although Dwayne Haskins, last year’s first-round pick, remains the favorite to win the starting job, Smith has a real chance to be under center in Week One, and to complete one of the most impressive comebacks in NFL history.