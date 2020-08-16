Andy Reid “very, very happy” for Alex Smith

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is thrilled to see that Alex Smith isn’t done in the NFL.

Reid said today that he was excited to hear that Smith has been cleared to return to the Washington Football Team after the severe leg injury that nearly ended his career in 2018.

“How great is that. I’m so happy for him. He’s dirty tough and he loves playing the game. We all saw the special on him and the rehab he went through. I’m very, very happy for him,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Smith was Reid’s starting quarterback in Kansas City for five years, and they had a lot of success together, getting to the playoffs in four of those five seasons. Reid will be cheering for Smith to have more success going forward.