Bills sign Tanzel Smart, Justin Zimmer

Getty Images

The Bills added some depth to their defensive line on Sunday.

The team announced that they have signed defensive tackles Tanzel Smart and Justin Zimmer to their active roster. Wide receiver Nick Easley and defensive tackle Niles Scott were waived in corresponding moves.

Smart was a Rams sixth-round pick in 2017 and he appeared in 31 games over the last three seasons. He recorded 21 tackles in those appearances.

Zimmer started his pro career as an undrafted rookie with the Bills in 2016, but didn’t make the team and wound up playing for the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL before getting back into the NFL. He played one game for the Falcons in 2018 and two games for the Browns last year.