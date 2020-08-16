Browns owners hoping for 20 percent capacity at home games

Getty Images

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are attending training camp. It’s “eerily quiet” with no fans in the stands.

The Haslams miss having the fans at the team complex. They hope to have some of them in the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium this season.

Jimmy Haslam indicated the Browns are hoping for 20 percent capacity at the 67,895-seat stadium.

“We feel about the opportunity to have a reduced crowd and think Cleveland feels the same way,” Jimmy Haslam said. “Of course, it’s up the the governor.‘’

The Haslams said they want to play a part in the recovery of downtown, which has taken a big hit because of the pandemic.