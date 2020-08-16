Browns owners vow to support players who kneel during national anthem

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield reiterated last week that he plans to kneel during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice. Other Browns players are expected to do the same.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said Sunday they stand in support of any player who takes a knee during the national anthem this season.

“One of the great things about this country, one of the many great things, is the ability to have freedom of speech and being able to express yourself,” Jimmy Haslam said on a Zoom call with his wife, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “So we are going to support our players.”

Mayfield said he was prepared for fan backlash. The Haslams are, too.

“There is just all of this condemnation from one side versus the other, rather than everybody trying to understand, ‘Well, why is that important to you, Baker? You are a thoughtful young man. You understand the ramifications,’” Jimmy Haslam said. “So we are going to be fully supportive of our players no matter what they decide to do. We just ask that, as a country, we have a lot more thoughtful dialogue.”

Nearly two dozen Browns players knelt before a home exhibition game last season, drawing condemnation from some Cleveland-area veterans groups, according to Withers.

Lost in the debate, Jimmy Haslam said, is why the players are kneeling.

“I think all too much attention is called to whether somebody kneels or stands or what their statement is, and not nearly enough attention is called to what they do afterward,” Jimmy Haslam said. “Dee and I can issue some great statement, but what you all really ought to look at is what ourselves, our coaches, our players are doing the rest of the week, if you will, to make this country a better place to live, work and raise a family.”