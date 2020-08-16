Browns owners vow to support players who kneel during national anthem

Posted by Charean Williams on August 16, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

Baker Mayfield reiterated last week that he plans to kneel during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice. Other Browns players are expected to do the same.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said Sunday they stand in support of any player who takes a knee during the national anthem this season.

“One of the great things about this country, one of the many great things, is the ability to have freedom of speech and being able to express yourself,” Jimmy Haslam said on a Zoom call with his wife, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “So we are going to support our players.”

Mayfield said he was prepared for fan backlash. The Haslams are, too.

“There is just all of this condemnation from one side versus the other, rather than everybody trying to understand, ‘Well, why is that important to you, Baker? You are a thoughtful young man. You understand the ramifications,’” Jimmy Haslam said. “So we are going to be fully supportive of our players no matter what they decide to do. We just ask that, as a country, we have a lot more thoughtful dialogue.”

Nearly two dozen Browns players knelt before a home exhibition game last season, drawing condemnation from some Cleveland-area veterans groups, according to Withers.

Lost in the debate, Jimmy Haslam said, is why the players are kneeling.

“I think all too much attention is called to whether somebody kneels or stands or what their statement is, and not nearly enough attention is called to what they do afterward,” Jimmy Haslam said. “Dee and I can issue some great statement, but what you all really ought to look at is what ourselves, our coaches, our players are doing the rest of the week, if you will, to make this country a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Browns owners vow to support players who kneel during national anthem

  1. Obviously these folks aren’t paying attention to the very poor NBA and MLB ratings.

    No one is watching this mess as long as these people kneel and play their fake anthem.

  3. Your making my decision on what to do on Sunday afternoon easy NFL. Just like it was easy when I saw the start of the first MLB game.

  4. As a Packer fan who lived in Canton for 3 years, don’t hate the Browns. Thats way too easy and fails to take into account for your brother and sister football fans who just want to enjoy a Sunday afternoon like the rest of us. They try in their own way, and their fans were just born in the wrong time and place.

  6. Neither side is necessarily right or wrong but these things go both ways. He says how they have freedom of speech to kneel and then complains how there’s so much condemnation from fans who don’t listen or understand why they’re kneeling when doesn’t that count as free speech too…?

    Yes people who don’t like kneeling need to listen. But the kneelers need to listen also, as to why the fans are exercising their free speech to condemn the kneeling. Because obviously the anthem and flag and the patriotism and respect of the flag and our country’s history that some feel strongly and have grown up with as basic concepts of life aren’t being felt or appreciated by the players who are kneeling or they wouldn’t be doing it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.