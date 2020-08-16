Browns sign Casey Dunn, waive Jovahn Fair

Getty Images

The Browns shuffled their offensive line ahead of the start of padded practices at training camp.

Per an announcement from the team, center Casey Dunn is in and guard Jovahn Fair is out. It was a short stay in Cleveland for Fair as he signed with the Browns on August 10.

Dunn played in two games after making Washington’s roster as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016. He was waived off of their injured reserve list last September and spent time on the Saints’ practice squad later in the year.

Starting center JC Tretter had a knee procedure this week and is out for an indefinite period, so Dunn will provide some needed depth for the team’s upcoming practice sessions.