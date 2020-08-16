Chiefs claim Daniel Helm

Getty Images

The Chiefs added some depth at tight end Sunday.

They claimed Daniel Helm off waivers from the 49ers, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

Helm has never seen action in an NFL regular-season game despite a call-up to the 49ers’ 53-player roster on Dec. 12, 2019, after Garrett Celek went on injured reserve.

Helm originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Duke in 2019. The Chargers waived him Aug. 1, 2019.

Helm spent the majority of the 2019 season on the 49ers’ practice squad.

The Chiefs also re-signed receiver Aleva Hifo, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, and they placed defensive back Alex Brown on injured reserve. Brown tore an ACL in practice last week and will miss the season.

Kansas City waived Hifo two weeks ago.