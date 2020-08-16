Colts sign Tremon Smith

Getty Images

Cornerback and kick returner Tremon Smith has found a new team.

The Colts announced Smith’s signing on Sunday morning. They waived defensive end Kendall Coleman in a corresponding move.

Smith was a 2018 sixth-round pick by the Chiefs and he spent time with the Packers last season before ending the year on the Eagles practice squad. He remained with the Eagles until being cut in July.

Smith saw most of his playing time on special teams. He has an average of 25.8 yards on 46 kickoff returns and eight tackles in 22 career games.

Coleman signed with the Colts after going undrafted out of Syracuse.