Dolphins waive Adrian Colbert, Nick Kaltmayer, activate Brandin Bryant

Getty Images

The Dolphins made the release of safety Adrian Colbert official Sunday. The team also announced it waived offensive tackle Nick Kaltmayer.

Miami activated defensive tackle Brandin Bryant off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerback Xavien Howard is the team’s only player left on the list.

Colbert’s departure was reported Saturday night, improving the chances of Clayton Fejedelem and Kavon Frazier to make the roster as backup safeties.

The team signed Colbert last year after Bobby McCain was lost for the season. He appeared in six games with five starts, seeing action on 361 defensive plays and 49 on special teams.

Colbert made 22 tackles and broke up two passes at free safety.

Kaltmayer signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29.

He was a three-year letterman and one-year starter at Kansas State. Kaltmayer played 37 career games with 14 starts at right tackle.

Bryant signed with the Dolphins on Aug. 12.

He made his NFL regular-season debut in 2019 with Cleveland, playing four games with three tackles.