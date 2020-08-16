Eric Bieniemy has a colorful description for Patrick Mahomes’ motivation

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shown that he has the ability to inspire his teammates to keep focused and to continue to push ahead, not matter whether the team is down by 24 points in the divisional round (like it was), by 10 points twice in the championship round (like it was), or by 10 points with seven minutes left in the Super Bowl (like it was).

So what’s his secret? Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy offered his opinion on Saturday.

“You guys have been around him, you know him,” Bieniemy sai, via ArrowheadPride.com. “He’s a competitive prick. OK? He’s a great kid, but he’s a competitive prick. He wants to improve at everything he could possibly improve upon. He wants to be the best at whatever he can do. And along the way, he wants to make sure that he’s leading the guys, he wants to be held accountable by his peers, but also, too — he just wants to work. And that’s what you love about being around him every single day.”

Receiver Tyreek Hill was asked to chime in on the label applied by Bieniemy to Mahomes.

“I have not idea what he meant by prick, but I will say, Pat loves to compete, and each and every opportunity that we get to go against the defense, he wants to win,” Hill said. “It don’t matter the situation, it don’t matter whatever it is, he always wants to win and he always brings the best out of each and every one of us, so that’s what I love about Pat. It doesn’t matter who you are — it doesn’t matter if you’re me, [Travis] Kelce or [Eric Fisher] or whoever the case may be, he’s going to give you that extra fuel that you need to continue going.

“It don’t matter if we on play 10 and everybody’s on their knees, dead tired, he’s still [saying], ‘Guys, come on, come on, I need you.’ That’s the thing you got to love about Pat.”

And that’s a prime example of how quarterbacks influence winning, even though quarterback wins aren’t really a stat. The best ones help the effort with their tangibles and their intangibles. And it’s both Mahomes’ tangibles and the intangibles that set the stage for the Chiefs to find a way to win more than one, more than two, more than three, and maybe more than four Lombardi Trophies during his career.