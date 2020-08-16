Frank Gore cheers the return of Alex Smith

Getty Images

Alex Smith and Frank Gore were both drafted by the 49ers in the 2005 NFL draft. Neither could have envisioned all the twists and turns their careers would take, but today Gore is celebrating the news that Smith is back.

Responding to the Washington Football Team’s official announcement that Smith has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, Gore cheered on Twitter.

“This makes me real happy!” Gore wrote.

Gore and Smith spent eight years as teammates in San Francisco before Smith was traded to Kansas City in 2013. Smith has since been traded again, to Washington, where in 2018 he suffered the devastating leg injury that most people thought would end his career. Gore went from San Francisco to Indianapolis to Miami to Buffalo and is now with the Jets, where he too is defying doubters by continuing to play at the age of 37, long past the expiration date for ordinary NFL running backs. Smith and Gore have a lot in common, and even if they’re no longer sharing a locker room, they have a bond of teammates.