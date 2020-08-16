George Kittle: “Fun to see” tight ends get paid

Getty Images

George Kittle got paid by the 49ers last week and he hopes that’s the start of a larger trend around the league.

The Chiefs and Travis Kelce got a deal done shortly after Kittle became the top-paid player at the position and Zach Ertz is in line for a new deal with the Eagles that should continue to push the average salary for star tight ends even higher. On Saturday, Kittle said he’s enjoying seeing that happen.

“I think overall tight ends are occasionally forgot about or not advertised enough,” Kittle said, via ESPN.com. “And I think the fact that guys are exploding through the ceiling that was set with me, Travis Kelce got a fantastic new deal, I know Ertz is about to get one and the guys that are just blowing through that, it’s fun to see and I think tight ends will just continue to prove that we’re worth a lot to the team.”

Kittle’s worth to the 49ers wasn’t in doubt before they got the contract extension done, but it’s clear that illustrating it via a new deal will have an impact far beyond their locker room.