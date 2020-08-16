Giants signing Graham Gano

Getty Images

Graham Gano didn’t kick last season after missing four games in 2018.

The Panthers moved on July 30.

But Gano, now healthy, will get another chance with a different team.

The Giants are signing Gano, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Gano still has to pass a physical and go through COVID-19 testing.

The Giants needed a veteran kicker after parting ways with Aldrick Rosas, who was arrested for hit and run collision earlier this summer that resulted in three misdemeanor charges in California.

Gano, 33, kicked for Washington for three years before joining the Panthers in 2012. In his career, he has made 82.1 percent of his 273 career field goal attempts and 95.3 percent of his 321 extra point tries. Of his 686 kickoffs, 63.7 have resulted in touchbacks.

The Panthers placed Gano on injured reserve before the start of last season with a left leg injury that Gano eventually revealed was a fractured femur.