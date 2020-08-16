Jaguars’ Rodney Gunter stepping away from football because of heart condition

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive lineman Rodney Gunter announced today that he is stepping away from football because he has been diagnosed with a dangerous heart condition.

“These last three weeks have been a hard pill to swallow. Seeing my dreams vanish right in front of me has been extremely difficult,” Gunter said in a statement. “After seeing several heart specialists I was told if I continue to play ball with my condition, I could possibly rupture or tear my aorta which is enlarged. This can cause sudden death or a severe stroke.

“There is a 50/50 chance that surgery will fix my current health condition. But at the moment, I do not meet the criteria to undergo the operation. Those who qualify must have 5.5+ cm enlarged aorta, while mine measures 5.0 cm. At this time, I cannot play or have the surgery so I must wait. So at this moment, the best choice for me and my family is to walk away from this game.

“I appreciate the Jaguars for giving me an opportunity, and I’m thankful for everyone who has believed in me along the way. Thank you!”

The 28-year-old Gunter was a fourth-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2015 and spent five seasons in Arizona. He signed as a free agent with the Jaguars this year.