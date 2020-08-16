Jets set to sign Chris Hogan

Getty Images

Chris Hogan is heading back to the AFC East.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Hogan is signing with the Jets. He’ll need to pass a physical and undergo COVID-19 testing before joining the team on the practice field.

Hogan’s arrival comes at a moment when the Jets are down a couple of wideouts. Second-round pick Denzel Mims is dealing with a hamstring injury and, per multiple reporters, Vyncint Smith is also out of practice on Sunday.

Hogan worked out for the Lions last week and was limited to seven games for the Panthers last year because of a knee injury. He previously spent time with the Patriots, Bills and Dolphins, so signing with the Jets means Hogan has been a member of every team in the AFC East at some point in his career.