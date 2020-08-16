Jets sign Connor Davis, cut Anthony Cioffi

Getty Images

The Jets have signed tight end Connor Davis, the team announced.

They waived safety Anthony Cioffi in a corresponding move.

Davis most recently played with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. He also played for the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football.

Davis, a Stony Brook product, was invited to Giants’ rookie minicamp in 2018 but was never offered a contract. He played in 41 collegiate games and totaled six catches for 41 yards. Davis took snaps at tight end, offensive tackle and defensive end for the Seawolves.

Cioffi signed with the Jets on Feb. 13.

The first-year pro signed with the Raiders in 2017 as an undrafted free agent before a stint with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.