Posted by Mike Florio on August 16, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT
Justin Field isn’t taking postponement for an answer.

The Ohio State quarterback has started a petition aimed at reversing the decision to cancel the Big Ten fall 2020 football season. The Big Ten hopes to play the 2020 season in the spring of 2021.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season,” the petition states. “Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penality [sic] or repercussion.”

As of this posting, more than 116,000 persons have signed the online petition.

Fields, a top prospect for the 2021 NFL draft, could pass on playing in the spring, unless the NFL delays the draft. Even then, Fields may not be interested in playing his final college season and first NFL season in the same calendar year.

There’s also no guarantee that the Big Ten will be able to pull it off in the spring, under the standard that prompted the Big Ten to pull the plug for the fall. Which means that, if the Big Ten doesn’t play in the fall, there’s a good chance it won’t play a 2020 season, either sooner or later.

4 responses to “Justin Fields starts #WeWantToPlay petition

  1. I applaud his desire to play, but as a guaranteed top 10, if not 5, pick in the 2021 draft, why would Fields want to risk getting hurt and jeopardize his NFL career. Keep your eyes on the prize Justin.

  2. This makes no sense. Say Ohio State doesn’t play but he is allowed to play. Who does he play for? Heck, who does he play against?

    If Ohio State is allowed to play, do they play 10 games against Nebraska?

    The bottom line is that the majority of the Big 10 schools voted to postpone the season due to health risks. Any measure to allow a few teams or a few players continue to play is stupid and potentially a lawsuit.

  3. Obviously the fans will sign an online petition, they’re not being put at risk by having college football on tv. It’s a matter of risk to the players and if every school can successfully contain and control all the players to not go to parties, have constant tests and health precautions… and most of the schools decided against playing. The risk is greater than the reward for the schools legally and for the players health. Even if the players want to play this just is unfortunately not the year for it. Even pro football might be a disaster, adding the variable of all the kids being college age partygoers just increases it.

