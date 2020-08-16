Justin Jefferson living up to expectations so far

The Vikings used the 22nd overall choice on LSU receiver Justin Jefferson after trading Stefon Diggs to the Bills. It’s early, but Jefferson has lived up to expectations thus far.

“He’s exactly what we drafted,” Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak told reporters Sunday, via NFL Media. “We knew he was a very talented young man who had a comfort zone in the slot because he did that a lot.”

Jefferson caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns last season as LSU won the national championship. He is competing for the job opposite Adam Thielen, the role the Vikings drafted him for.

Olabisi Johnson, Tajae Sharpe and Chad Beebe also are battling for playing time.

“We’re going to find out,” Kubiak about Jefferson’s chances to start. “We’re going to let these guys compete.”

Kubiak is taking over play-calling duties after Kevin Stefanski’s departure to the Browns.

  1. Cool, I hope Justin is a starter on September 13th at noon. He doesn’t have much comp to beat out. Vikings fan told us Chad Beebe was going to be a star🤣 Yeah, that isn’t happening, so the job is Justin’s.👍

    Will be such a enjoyable game to watch. Opening weekend of the NFL season. The Music/Sports cave will be stocked and ready. Will be good for the Packers to get that week one W. Can’t wait!🤙👍

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackersNation!

  4. Chad Beebe will be good. He was injured last year. Packers will see soon enough. Keep overlooking him.

  6. I liked Justin Jefferson coming out of the draft, but purely in the slot position.
    There’s a lot to like.

    If the Vikings plan to play him on the perimeter, it will be interesting to see how he does without a free release and dealing with press coverage.
    There’s definitely going to be a learning curve.
    Even so, I can’t see this kid being a total washout like Treadwell was.

    Hopefully he gets along a lot better with Cousins than past and present teammates.

