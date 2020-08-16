Justin Jefferson living up to expectations so far

USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings used the 22nd overall choice on LSU receiver Justin Jefferson after trading Stefon Diggs to the Bills. It’s early, but Jefferson has lived up to expectations thus far.

“He’s exactly what we drafted,” Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak told reporters Sunday, via NFL Media. “We knew he was a very talented young man who had a comfort zone in the slot because he did that a lot.”

Jefferson caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns last season as LSU won the national championship. He is competing for the job opposite Adam Thielen, the role the Vikings drafted him for.

Olabisi Johnson, Tajae Sharpe and Chad Beebe also are battling for playing time.

“We’re going to find out,” Kubiak about Jefferson’s chances to start. “We’re going to let these guys compete.”

Kubiak is taking over play-calling duties after Kevin Stefanski’s departure to the Browns.