Keith Kirkwood needs surgery after breaking clavicle

Getty Images

Panthers beat writers reported earlier Sunday that receiver Keith Kirkwood was not seen at practice. Now we know why.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kirkwood broke his clavicle. He will undergo surgery to repair it and will miss several weeks while healing.

The Panthers signed receivers Tommylee Lewis and Marken Michel earlier in the day.

Kirkwood signed with the Panthers in March after the Saints declined to tender him as a restricted free agent.

Kirkwood played only one game last season with the Saints, seeing 12 snaps on offense and five on special teams. In 2018, he made 13 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.