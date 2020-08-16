Kyle Shanahan addresses Trent Williams’ 125 mph video

Getty Images

When it comes to periodically driving fast in a car that was engineered to be driven fast, under conditions that are suitable and safe for doing so, I won’t stand on the porch of a glass house and throw stones. When it comes to driving at an incredibly high rate of speed while passing other cars and shooting video of the speedometer while doing so, I’ll be the first one to hurl a brick.

Via TMZ.com, 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams posted video of someone (presumably Williams) accelerating from the mid-90s to a maximum speed of 125 in a Ferrari.

“I haven’t addressed it with him yet,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday when asked about it by reporters. “I didn’t really find out about it until I prepared to come in here. I think my concerns about that would be the same as anyone else who understands what can happen when you drive that fast. It puts everyone out there in risk and puts yourself at risk. So I’ll ask Trent about it. I’ve been told that he said it was his brother and not him. I’ll ask Trent for myself and find out, but regardless of it, that’s nothing anyone should do on this planet unless you’re in a NASCAR race.”

Even if Williams’ brother was behind the wheel (and it’s entirely possible given that it’s hard to imagine Trent fitting inside a Ferrari in the first place), the act of driving 125 mph with other cars present while videotaping the speedometer is beyond reckless. And it’s beyond stupid to put the evidence of it on social media.