Kyle Shanahan hoping Deebo Samuel can play Week One, but not counting on it

Getty Images

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke his foot working out in June, and it may keep him off the field into September.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he would like to see Samuel ready to play in Week One, but he didn’t sound optimistic that it’s going to happen.

“The way I kind of see it in my mind, I think we’re hoping for Week One,” Shanahan said. “Not counting on it, but I think that’s kind of the area that these injuries usually heal by, but a lot of that has to do with: are you ready to play? Has it fully healed by that time? Are you in football shape? Deebo’s going to do everything he can to be in shape, but it’s hard to be in football shape until you can play football. So, how many practices do we get him in here before Arizona? That’s going to all go into play, but I’m hoping for Week One, but not sure yet. It’s a little too early.”

The 49ers drafted Samuel in the second round of last year’s draft and got a good rookie year out of him, as he became the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. They may start this year looking for someone to step up and take his place.