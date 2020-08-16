Laremy Tunsil’s “main goal” is cutting down on penalties

Getty Images

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil has identified one part of his game that needs to change in his second season with the Texans.

Tunsil arrived in Houston just before the start of the 2019 season and didn’t have much time to get used to the offense before taking the field with his new team. One of the areas that troubled him was the cadence used by quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Tunsil was flagged for 14 false starts over the course of the year and he’s prioritizing fewer miscues in 2020.

“My main goal is to fix the penalties I had last year,” Tunsil said, via the team’s website. “That was one of the main things I wanted to work on and work with Deshaun this offseason.”

Watson said “it’s been incredible” to see Tunsil get to know the entire offense and predicted that his teammate will have a better season. That should help Watson stay upright and put the Texans Offense in position for greater success this time around.