Matt Skura cleared to practice for Ravens

Getty Images

Ravens center Matt Skura has reached a major milestone in his comeback from the severe knee injury he suffered last November.

Skura tore his ACL, MCL and PCL and was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp in order to take a little more time rehabbing the injury before hitting the practice field. Skura’s stay on the list ended Sunday.

The Ravens announced Skura has passed his physical and that he is expected to take part in the team’s first padded practice of training camp on Monday.

Patrick Mekari stepped in for Skura last season and the Ravens have a hole to fill at right guard following Marshal Yanda’s retirement. Head coach John Harbaugh said that decisions about how they’ll deploy their offensive linemen once the padded practices are underway.