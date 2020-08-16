Melvin Gordon “struggling a little bit” with Denver altitude

USA TODAY Sports

Running back Melvin Gordon will be competing for work with Phillip Lindsay in the Broncos backfield this season, but he needs to catch his breath first.

Gordon is in his first training camp since signing with the team as a free agent this offseason and he said on Sunday that he’s having a hard time getting used to playing in the thin air.

“I’m struggling a little bit, I’m struggling a up here little bit with the altitude,” Gordon said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “What I keep hearing is when we play other places, we won’t even get tired so I’m looking forward to that. . . . Right now it’s tough, trying to finish downfield, and things like that. It’s real dry, I’m trying to drink water every second, lips is dry. That’s the biggest adjustment, working all offseason and coming here and still feeling like you’re not in shape because of the altitude.”

Gordon’s acclimation to his new home will continue with the move to padded practices this week and he’ll get his first chance to play a home game in Denver four weeks from Monday.