Mike McCarthy: Aldon Smith’s off to a great start

Getty Images

Defensive end Aldon Smith hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2015 season, but the Cowboys signed him this offseason with the hope that he still has some gas left in the tank.

The early word on that front is encouraging. The Cowboys have had the chance to watch Smith practice a little bit at training camp and the early reviews from head coach Mike McCarthy are positive.

“He looks great,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s probably about 20 pounds bigger than when I last saw him play for the 49ers. Very powerful. His length is extraordinary. He made a play in the team period on a screen that you don’t see every day — that’s for sure. He’s off to a great start. I mean, he’s hit the target in every phase that we’ve gone through, particularly with the strength and conditioning.”

Getting the player who recorded 33.5 sacks in his first two NFL seasons may be unrealistic, but finding a place for Smith in a defensive end rotation with DeMarcus Lawrence, Everson Griffen and Tyrone Crawford shouldn’t be too hard if he continues to impress throughout August.