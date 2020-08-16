Panthers sign Tommylee Lewis

Getty Images

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater isn’t the only former Saints player in camp with the Panthers.

The Panthers announced the signing of wide receiver Tommylee Lewis on Sunday morning. Lewis was waived by the Saints early this month to end his second stint with the team.

The first stint lasted from 2016 to 2018 and included Lewis being the target of a pass late in the NFC title game following the 2018 season. Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Lewis while the ball was in the air, but no flag was thrown by officials and the Saints would go on to lose the game in overtime. The response to the blown call led to a one-year trial of replay review for pass interference.

Lewis caught 20 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns during his time with New Orleans. He spent the 2019 offseason with the Lions, but failed to make the team and was out of the league last year.

The Panthers also signed wide receiver Marken Michel and tight end Andrew Vollert. They waived tight end Cam Sutton, linebacker Kyahva Tezino, and wide receiver DeAndrew White. Carolina has also waived linebacker Jason Ferris from injured reserve.