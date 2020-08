Getty Images

Saints return man Deonte Harris‘ stay on the COVID-19 list was a short one.

Via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com, the Saints activated Harris from reserve/COVID-19 Sunday.

He just went on the list Friday, so a couple of negative tests in the last two days has him clear to participate again.

Harris stood out on special teams for the Saints last year, averaging 9.4 yards per punt return (with a touchdown) and 26.8 yards per kickoff return last season.