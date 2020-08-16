Spencer Long retires, three days after signing with 49ers

Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Spencer Long didn’t last long in San Francisco.

The 49ers announced today that they have placed Long on the reserve/retired list, just three days after they signed him.

There was no immediate word on why Long decided to retire.

The 29-year-old Long was cut by the Bills on August 4 and reports quickly linked him to the 49ers. He was officially signed by San Francisco on August 13, and now he’s leaving the team on August 16.

A 2014 third-round draft pick, Long played his first four seasons in Washington and then played for the Jets in 2018 and the Bills in 2019.