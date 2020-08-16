Texans activate Kenny Stills from NFI list

Getty Images

The Texans got two more players back to action Sunday.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans activated wide receiver Kenny Stills from the active/non-football illness list, and linebacker Dylan Cole from the active/physically unable to perform list.

Stills was placed on NFI on Aug. 7 for an unspecified (but non-COVID-19) illness.

Stills will be needed even more this year in the absence of DeAndre Hopkins. After coming over in a trade with the Dolphins, Stills had 40 catches for 561 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Cole was coming back from a torn ACL last year.