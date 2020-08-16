Titans sign Jamal Davis

Getty Images

The Titans signed outside linebacker/defensive end Jamal Davis II, the team announced Sunday.

Davis will provide additional depth and competition during training camp after spending time on Tennessee’s practice squad during the 2019 season.

Davis played collegiately at Akron, where he started all 12 games at defensive end in 2018. He finished third overall on the team with 82 tackles, a team-best 16 tackles for loss, a team-best six pass breakups, a team-best six hurries, four sacks and a forced fumble.

At the NFL Combine, Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds, and he had a 39-inch vertical leap.

The Texans signed Davis as an undrafted free agent.

Houston waived him, though, and Davis spent time on the practice squads of the Titans and Colts before signing with the Dolphins’ 53-player roster. He made his NFL debut in a December and played three games last season.

The Titans signed linebacker Wyatt Ray days after waiving linebacker Reggie Gilbert with an injury designation and placing linebacker Vic Beasley on the team’s non-football injury list.