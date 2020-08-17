49ers fear torn ACL for Jalen Hurd

Getty Images

The 49ers spent a third-round draft pick on wide receiver Jalen Hurd last year, but he missed his entire rookie season with a back injury. Now Hurd may miss his entire second season as well.

Hurd suffered a knee injury in practice that the team fears was a torn ACL, NFL Network reports. Hurd will get an MRI today.

San Francisco was hoping Hurd would be able to bounce back and contribute this year, especially after Deebo Samuel suffered a foot injury that may cause him to miss the start of the season. That now looks unlikely.

Now the 49ers need first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk to have a big rookie year. Their wide receiver depth chart is rapidly getting depleted.