49ers still looking at receivers

The 49ers aren’t finished looking at receivers.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the 49ers are bringing in wide receiver Jaron Brown for a workout.

He’s spent his entire seven-year career in the division with the Seahawks and Cardinals, and caught 16 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns last year in Seattle.

The 49ers brought in J.J. Nelson and Tavon Austin last week to address their depth issues at the position.

They’re still holding out some degree of hope for Deebo Samuel to contribute early after he suffered a broken foot, though coach Kyle Shanahan admitted that was an optimistic timeline.