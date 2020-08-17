A.J. Green sits out at end of practice for “precautionary” reasons

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green missed the entire 2019 season after injuring his ankle in a practice early in training camp, so any news about him getting hurt this summer is going to catch the eye.

Such news came on Monday when reporters watching the Bengals practice reported that Green went to the sideline after apparently hurting his hamstring. Green did not go to the locker room and head coach Zac Taylor said the decision to have him leave the session was a “precautionary” one.

“I just told him he’s done taking reps for the day. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com.

The Bengals were without John Ross, Tee Higgins and Scotty Washington on Monday, so they were running low on wideouts even before Green got hurt. The coming days should show whether there was anything beyond caution that led to Green’s trip to the sideline.