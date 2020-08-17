Aaron Lynch plans to retire

Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Aaron Lynch didn’t opt out as part of the pandemic protocols. He’s now opting out in a different way.

Lynch plans to retire, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

A fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2014, Lynch spent four years with the 49ers and two with the Bears. He signed with the Jaguars earlier this year.

Lynch signed a one-year, $1.01 million deal with Jacksonville. He has 20.0 career sacks; 15.0 with the 49ers and 5.0 with the Bears.

On Sunday, Jaguars defensive lineman Rodney Gunter retired due to a heart condition.