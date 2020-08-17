Alex Smith: However this comes out, I’m better for it

Getty Images

Quarterback Alex Smith is set to hit another big milestone on Tuesday when Washington holds its first padded practice of the summer.

Smith was cleared to practice over the weekend for the first time since having numerous surgeries to repair the compound leg fracture he suffered during the 2018 season. Many doubted Smith would be able to get back to a point where playing football was a possibility, but Smith said he didn’t think he “could look my kids in the eye and talk to them about giving it their all and pushing through things” if he didn’t try.

In a video posted to the team’s website, Smith said he’ll know he “can do anything else in life” if he’s able to play quarterback again and added that the experience of getting to this point has improved him as a person.

“We all face adversity in life. It comes in different forms. Was I going to talk about it or be about it? However this comes out, I’m going to be better off for it,” Smith said. “I continue to make gains. I continue to get better, even in these last few weeks. For me, that continues to excite me, that I can keep pushing on. At some point I’ll find out what my limitations are, but I haven’t found them yet.”

Washington has left the door open for Smith to be a factor in the quarterback competition with Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen, although it’s hard not to feel that Smith’s already a winner for getting to this point.