Alex Van Pelt calls Browns plays for first two practices

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t said whether he’ll call the offensive plays in 2020. It’s possible, however, that actions speak louder than words.

Stefanski confirmed in a press conference with reporters on Monday that offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt called the plays for the first two official practices. Still, when asked whether this means Van Pelt will call the plays when the games begin, Stefanski was circumspect.

“We are going to work through that,” Stefanski said. “With practices, they are scripted. It is really just relaying the play that is already scripted. We are working through that and will announce that when it is appropriate.”

Plenty of coaches can balance the demands of managing the team with the nuts-and-bolts of calling plays. Plenty can’t. Those who can’t shouldn’t.

Still, it’s hard for a coach who got his job due to his performance as an offensive coordinator to surrender the joystick to someone else. Some are satisfied by simply overruling the play that has been called. Others are able to sufficiently communicate the preferred style and strategy to ensure that the coordinator will know which play to call without being told.