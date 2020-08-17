Anthony Lynn on Melvin Ingram not practicing: It’s company business

Getty Images

The Chargers had all 80 players on their active roster at practice last Friday, but not all of them took part in the session.

Defensive end Melvin Ingram wasn’t on the field and reporters watching Monday’s practice sent word that Ingram was again on the sideline. Head coach Anthony Lynn didn’t disclose the reason why Ingram hasn’t joined his teammates in the last couple of workouts.

“He’s in meetings, walk throughs, individual,” Lynn said, via Steve Wyche of NFL Media. “What he does on the practice field we will see later. This is company business.”

Ingram is in the final year of the four-year contract he signed with the Chargers in 2017 and some have speculated that his lack of activity could be related to a desire for a new pact. Absent something more concrete from Ingram or the team, that will remain speculation however.

Ingram had 48 tackles, seven sacks and a fumble recovery in 13 games last season. He has a non-guaranteed salary of $14 million this season.