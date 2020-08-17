At age 32, Andre Roberts thinks he has good years ahead of him returning kicks

Getty Images

Bills return man Andre Roberts is 32 years old, but he doesn’t feel too old to be an NFL kick returner.

Roberts said he doesn’t feel 32 and doesn’t feel too old to keep returning kicks, even if the vast majority of NFL return men are in their 20s.

“I think, first, I’m very young,” Roberts said, via the Buffalo News. “I think I can do this for a lot longer. So, I don’t know if my birth certificate was wrong, but I definitely don’t feel my age and what everybody thinks. My age doesn’t matter.”

Roberts has 4,745 career kickoff return yards and 1,477 career punt return yards and said all that experience helps.

“I do think knowing the game helps me a lot, especially as you get older, and that’s any veteran,” Roberts said. “You don’t know too much when you’re younger. You’re just trying to go out there and play the game, but as you get older, you learn more things, you see more things. So, that definitely helps you in the game. I think that helps me a lot in the return game.”

Roberts was one of the best returners in the NFL last year at age 31, and the Bills will keep him in the spot until he shows signs of slowing down. So far, he hasn’t.