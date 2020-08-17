Bears will begin season without fans at Soldier Field

Getty Images

The Bears announced Monday they will begin the 2020 season without fans in the stands at Soldier Field.

They will continue to evaluate things on a week-by-week basis and hope the COVID-19 numbers change enough during the season that they can open the gates to at least some fans at some point.

Chicago’s home opener is Sept. 20 against the Giants with its next home game on Oct. 4 against the Colts.

“The Chicago Bears, Soldier Field’s management partner, ASM Global, the Chicago Park District and public health officials have worked together to assess whether a responsible plan that follows city, state, CDC and NFL guidelines could be developed to safely accommodate a limited number of fans at Soldier Field this season,” the Bears wrote on social media. “After discussing a draft plan with city health officials, the Bears and the city of Chicago agreed the health metrics show that it is not the right time to welcome fans back to Soldier Field. The health and safety of the city’s residents and fans of the Bears will always take priority. The team and city will continue to monitor the environment and believe there can be a sound plan in place to bring fans back to Soldier Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate. Until then, Bears home games will not include in-person fans.”