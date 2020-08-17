Bengals waive Rodney Anderson with failed physical

Getty Images

The Bengals announced they waived halfback Rodney Anderson with a failed physical designation Monday.

Anderson, a second-year player, entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2019.

He played during the exhibition season last year but did not see action during the regular season after a knee injury in the preseason finale.

Anderson had 1,566 yards from scrimmage at Oklahoma, with 21 touchdowns, with 1,442 of those yards and 18 of those touchdowns coming during his sophomore season of 2018.

The Bengals also announced defensive end Bryce Sterk has passed COVID-19 testing protocols. Sterk now counts against the team’s 80-player roster limit.