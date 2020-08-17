Bill Belichick praises Patriots’ handling of COVID-19 protocols

Getty Images

The Patriots continue to be one of the few teams to have placed any player on the COVID-19 list. While that outcome necessarily entails an element of luck, the Patriots have had the success because, as always, they have a good plan, and the execute it.

Coach Bill Belichick was asked by reporters on Monday whether the team’s ability to avoid the COVID-19 list flows from the team’s efforts in this regard.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Belichick said, “and I think that the team and the organization have addressed this very professionally, strictly, and we’ve changed quite a bit as more information or different techniques or products or whatever have become available or our information has changed. So we’ve been very fluid with this, the players have done a great job of following protocols, and we’ve also had a lot of great feedback from the players on things, suggestions.

“Because seeing it from an organizational point of view or a coach’s point of view is one thing, but when you’re a player, you see what you do on a daily basis maybe a little bit differently, and so their feedback has been great and we’ve made quite a few or I’d say several modifications to our protocols and programs because of them or suggestions that they’ve made or concerns that they’ve raised. So, I think we’re working together, but we’ve got a long way to go. We’ll see, but it’s constantly evolving, and I’m sure that we’ll have a lot more discussions and situations that we’re going to have to deal with going forward when we get into things like traveling and things like that. So we’re not there yet. We’ve got a full plate right now, but eventually we’re going to have to deal with other factors, as well.”

It’s safe to say that, when the other factors are introduced, the Patriots will yet again find a way to handle their business successfully, allowing them to have as many of their players available as possible (and, possibly, all of them) despite the lingering coronavirus risk.