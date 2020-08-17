Brian Hoyer: Cam Newton bringing out best in all Patriots QBs

Getty Images

When Brian Hoyer returned to the Patriots after being released by the Colts in March, he was on track to compete for the starting quarterback job with Jarrett Stidham.

Hoyer’s path to the job got more complicated this summer. The Patriots signed Cam Newton and the addition of a former MVP to the group doesn’t point to Hoyer ultimately winding up with the job.

Hoyer didn’t have much chance of starting during his first two stints with the team because Tom Brady was still in town, so he said on Monday that his approach hasn’t changed and added that he thinks Newton’s arrival raises everyone’s game.

“Look, I think coach [Bill] Belichick says every position is a competition no matter what it is every year,” Hoyer said on WEEI. “So I think for me, I know going in that I am always going to compete like I am trying to be the starting quarterback. I did that when Tom was here. I know that was never going to happen because of who he was, but that pushed me to be better. Adding another great quarterback like Cam to the room, it only makes us that much more competitive and that is going to bring out the best in all of us.”

Padded practices are starting up in New England this week and that work should go a long way toward determining the initial pecking order at quarterback for the regular season.