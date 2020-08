Getty Images

The Broncos cleared their COVID-19 list Monday morning.

The team announced that fullback/tight end Andrew Beck had been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

He was placed on the list on July 30, and was the only Broncos player to land there since players reported for camp. Others on the team tested positive before camp opened, including Von Miller and Kareem Jackson.

Beck, a second-year hybrid player, played in al 16 games last year, and caught nine passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.