Browns evaluate Nick Chubb for concussion

The return of padded practices means the return of injuries that happen during padded practices.

The Browns have announced that running back Nick Chubb is being evaluated for a concussion.

With so much focus on pandemic protocols, the concussion protocol has become almost an afterthought. But brain healthy continues to be a major concern for the NFL, and if Chubb is concussed, he’ll have to be properly cleared to return to practice.

Chubb finished second last year in rushing in the NFL, with 1,494 yards. He’s expected to have another big year; however, the presence of Kareem Hunt for a full season could cut down on Chubb’s total touches.

Chubb averaged 5.0 yards per carry in 2019, making the most out of every opportunity he had.