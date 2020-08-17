Bruce Arians: The heat’s kicking Rob Gronkowski’s butt pretty good

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is getting used to playing football again after returning from a one-season retirement to join Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.

That effort took a step forward on Monday with the start of padded practices in Tampa and head coach Bruce Arians gave an update on how the tight end is doing after the session came to an end. Arians said that Gronkowski is still adjusting to playing in the Florida heat after spending the rest of his career with the Patriots.

“He’s probably in New England shape right now,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “He’s not in Florida shape. The heat’s kicking his ass pretty good. It’s different, man . . . I don’t think he’s ever sweat that much in his life.”

Gronkowski will have a few more weeks to get used to the climate before the Buccaneers are playing any games. Once he does, he’ll join O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate in the team’s tight end group.