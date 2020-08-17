Cardinals expect DeAndre Hopkins will return from hamstring injury soon

Getty Images

Everyone in Arizona is waiting to see how wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins looks in the Cardinals Offense, but patience is the order of the day for their biggest acquisition of the offseason.

Hopkins is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice for the second straight day on Monday. There were concerns about soft tissue injuries for players returning to action after being off the field this offseason, but the Cardinals don’t sound overly concerned.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, that the wideout is “getting better each day” and is expected back on the field with the rest of the team soon.

Assuming that’s the case, the Cardinals will be able to begin working in earnest toward making a run at having three 1,000-yard wideouts in the same lineup this season.