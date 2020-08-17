CFL rookie of the year Nate Holley hoping for NFL workouts

Getty Images

With the Canadian Football League season canceled, a lot of football players are looking for work. Most of those players are not good enough to make it in the NFL. But a few may get the opportunity.

One such player is Nate Holley, a linebacker who won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie award last year with the Calgary Stampeders. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Holley is expected to have NFL workouts.

It’s unclear whether CFL players’ contracts put any restrictions on their ability to leave for the NFL.

Holley played college football at Kent State and spent time in offseasons with the Vikings and Rams but has never made an NFL regular season roster. He’ll hope his strong season in Canada convinces some team to give him a shot.