CFL shutters for 2020 season

For the first time in more than 100 years, there will be no presentation of the Grey Cup, eh.

The CFL officially scrapped its 2020 season on Monday. The move came after the Canadian government refused to give the league a $30 million, interest-free loan.

“Our league governors decided today it is in the best long-term interests of the CFL to concentrate on the future,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement, via TSN.ca. “We are absolutely committed to 2021, to the future of our league and the pursuit of our vision of a bigger, stronger, more global CFL.”

The “more global” part is interesting, given that the CFL at one point had several American teams. For 1993 and 1994, the league had a team in Sacramento. In 1994, teams also were based in Las Vegas, Baltimore, and Shreveport. In 1995, the Sacramento team moved to San Antonio, the Las Vegas franchise folded, teams were added in Birmingham and Memphis, and Baltimore become the first — and only — non-Canadian team to win the Grey Cup.

This year, for the first time since 1919 there will be no Grey Cup. And so it’s a gray day for CFL aficionados, the most notable of which being Chris Berman and Cosmo Kramer.